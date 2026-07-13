Cupid Limited Elevates to BSE Group 'A', Marks Milestone in Growth Journey

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Cupid Limited, recognized as a burgeoning entity in the consumer wellness and personal care sector, has announced a significant milestone. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has reclassified Cupid's equity shares from Group 'B' to Group 'A', following its periodic review of listed companies.

This shift marks an important step in Cupid Limited's journey as a publicly traded enterprise, highlighting its dedication to maintaining high standards in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and disciplined business practices. BSE Group 'A' encompasses companies meeting specific eligibility criteria and represents a key category of the Exchange’s securities.

This inclusion is expected to offer Cupid Limited enhanced visibility among a wider range of domestic and international investors, improve accessibility for institutional investors, ensure efficient price discovery and market liquidity, while emphasizing the company's commitment to governance and transparency.

In reaction to this development, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director of Cupid Limited, remarked on the significance of this recognition, attributing it to consistent efforts in strengthening their position as a global healthcare and consumer wellness leader.

The company, established in 1993, is renowned for producing male and female condoms, personal lubricants, and other fast-moving consumer goods. Recent expansions include new product offerings and increased production capacity following a strategic land acquisition in Palava, Maharashtra.

Cupid Limited, with a strong international market presence, is the first worldwide to achieve WHO/UNFPA pre-qualification for both male and female condoms, exporting to over 125 countries and generating substantial revenue from these markets.