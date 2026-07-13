Trom Industries Secures Major Solar Rooftop Projects in Bihar

Trom Industries Limited, a prominent player in the solar EPC and clean energy solutions sector, has secured three significant purchase orders from the South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited. These orders pertain to 42 megawatts of grid-connected rooftop solar projects, contributing to the PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana initiative.

The projects will cover 38,561 consumer installations, with each having a capacity of 1.1 kilowatts, across the Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, and Biharsharif circles. Execution of these orders is set to be completed within nine months from the signing date of the Power Purchase Agreements. The orders are distributed as follows: 17 MW in Biharsharif, 15 MW in Bhagalpur, and 10 MW in Aurangabad.

Under the Power Purchase Agreement model, Trom Industries will benefit from a recurring revenue stream from power generation, thereby reinforcing their position in government-backed solar programs. The announcement echoes the company's strategic alignment with India's renewable energy goals. Trom Industries continues to thrive in the solar industry, leveraging extensive experience and robust infrastructure.