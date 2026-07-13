Adisoft Technologies Unveils Impressive Q1 FY27 Growth: 78% Revenue Surge

In a strong demonstration of growth, Adisoft Technologies Limited (NSE: ADISOFT) reported a robust 78% year-over-year increase in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, driven by significant investments in customer diversification and industrial automation.

This growth is underscored by Adisoft's successful listing on the NSE Emerge Platform as of April 30, 2026, enhancing the company’s visibility and governance. Additionally, Adisoft's ongoing development of an integrated manufacturing facility in Bhosari, Pune, marks an important step in consolidating its operations under one roof, further boosting its capabilities.

Looking forward, Adisoft is poised to scale operations at its new facility to meet increasing demand, diversify into sectors like pharmaceuticals and smart manufacturing, and enhance its technology in robotics and IoT solutions. The company's global expansion strategy focuses on forging strategic customer relationships and technology partnerships to ensure sustainable growth.