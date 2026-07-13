Russia's Strategic Strike: Chornomorsk Port Hit

Russia's Defence Ministry reported striking Ukrainian military cargo infrastructure at Chornomorsk port near Odesa, targeting port facilities, fuel tanks, and an ammunition warehouse. The attack also hit two ferries and a container ship. Ukrainian Kernel Holding suspended operations due to damage, escalating the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 13:21 IST
Russia's Strategic Strike: Chornomorsk Port Hit
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Monday that strategic strikes were conducted against infrastructure utilized by the Ukrainian military at the Chornomorsk port, near Odesa. The attack specifically targeted facilities associated with military cargo unloading, fuel storage tanks, and an ammunition warehouse.

Additionally, the Russian forces launched hits on two ferries and a container ship, further escalating tensions in the region. Ukrainian agricultural giant Kernel Holding has since suspended its operations at Chornomorsk, following significant damage to their assets caused by Russian missile and drone attacks between July 10 and 12.

The developments come amid heightened tensions as Kyiv has recently targeted Russian oil infrastructure, exacerbating fuel shortages within Russia itself. Ukrainian authorities have yet to issue an official comment following the latest strikes.

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