Indian Rally Duo Shines in Rwanda's Mountain Gorilla Rally

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Team Duran Racing's Naveen Puligilla from Hyderabad and co-driver Musa Sherif of Kasaragod have emerged victorious in the ARC3 class at the 2026 Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally. This event marked the third round of the esteemed FIA African Rally Championship, concluding late on a bustling Sunday night.

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 tuned by MRU Motorsport Africa, Puligilla and Sherif not only dominated their category but also challenged competitors with more powerful Rally2 cars, notably finishing fourth overall out of 17 international entries. 'These gravel stages are among the most demanding yet exhilarating I've ever raced on,' exclaimed Naveen, after maintaining speeds of up to 170 km/h and claiming 12 of the 18 special stages.

Despite a brief scare from a mapping sensor glitch, their lead remained secure, eventually clocking a total time of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 48.3 seconds. This victory fortifies the pair's standing in the ARC3 championship, elevating them to second place. Notably, Naveen was crowned the 2025 Indian National Rally Champion in the 3T class, while his co-driver Musa, with 34 years of experience, praised the team's efforts in achieving such a remarkable result against fierce competition.