Weekend Victory Highlights in Sports

In the weekend's sports highlights, notable incidents included an injury to Baltimore Orioles' Blaze Alexander and the signing of Colton Dach by Edmonton Oilers on a two-year, $2.4 million deal. The Orioles' utility player fractured his hand, while Dach looks forward to making an impact with the Oilers.

Soccer offered its own narratives as FC Dallas solidified its reputation with players poised for the World Cup. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have appointed Frank Vogel as associate head coach, bringing experience to their squad.

Elsewhere, Boston Red Sox continued their winning streak into the All-Star break, and in tennis, Jannik Sinner fended off Alexander Zverev to retain his Wimbledon title, adding another grand slam to his accomplishments.