Weekend Victory Highlights in Sports

The sports weekend witnessed significant events: Blaze Alexander injured, Colton Dach signed a new contract, FC Dallas showcased youth development, Frank Vogel hired by the Warriors, Boston Red Sox streaked into All-Star break, and Jannik Sinner retained his Wimbledon crown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 13:26 IST
Weekend Victory Highlights in Sports
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In the weekend's sports highlights, notable incidents included an injury to Baltimore Orioles' Blaze Alexander and the signing of Colton Dach by Edmonton Oilers on a two-year, $2.4 million deal. The Orioles' utility player fractured his hand, while Dach looks forward to making an impact with the Oilers.

Soccer offered its own narratives as FC Dallas solidified its reputation with players poised for the World Cup. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have appointed Frank Vogel as associate head coach, bringing experience to their squad.

Elsewhere, Boston Red Sox continued their winning streak into the All-Star break, and in tennis, Jannik Sinner fended off Alexander Zverev to retain his Wimbledon title, adding another grand slam to his accomplishments.

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