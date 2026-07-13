Airtel Sets Sights Beyond Connectivity: Unveils New Growth Engines

Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal announced financial services, data centres, and Airtel Cloud as key growth areas, highlighting a strategic shift to bolster digital services. Investments in digital infrastructure and 5G, along with an RBI-approved non-banking financial company status, elevate Airtel's diversification beyond telecommunications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:43 IST
Airtel Sets Sights Beyond Connectivity: Unveils New Growth Engines
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises (Photo/@USISPForum). Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark announcement, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has identified financial services, data centres, and Airtel Cloud as the telecom giant's three pivotal growth drivers. This move marks a strategic pivot as Airtel seeks to diversify its offerings beyond traditional connectivity, reinforcing its digital services portfolio.

Amid rising digital adoption, Mittal emphasized the company's investment focus on digital infrastructure, such as 5G, fibre optics, artificial intelligence, and cloud services, detailed in the FY26 Annual Report. Notably, Airtel Money has achieved recognition from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a non-deposit-taking NBFC, signaling its commitment to robust financial backing and expansion.

The company recorded a significant expansion in its home broadband segment, notably adding around 8 million fibre home passes during FY26, alongside growing enterprise service momentum. Mittal affirmed Airtel's dedication to future-ready network investments, underscoring its recent development of advanced 5G capabilities and the fortification of its transport network, aiming to deliver superior customer experiences while maintaining financial stability and shareholder value.

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