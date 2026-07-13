Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Embezzlement in Ram Mandir Donations

In a heated exchange on Monday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh directed accusations at Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Singh charged that Modi was sheltering Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Singh's allegations spotlight a broader controversy over the management of funds earmarked for the sacred site. Terming the alleged misappropriation of funds a significant breach of faith, Singh argued that the accountability for any discrepancies within the Trust's operations rests with the Prime Minister.

The issue gathered momentum as the Supreme Court reviewed public interest litigations demanding a CBI probe into the matter. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted, and findings reveal potential systematic theft, raising political tensions and calls for stringent action against those found guilty.