Hugo Oliveira Takes the Helm at Racing Strasbourg

Racing Strasbourg has named Hugo Oliveira as their new head coach, succeeding Gary O'Neil. Oliveira, formerly of Famalicao in the Portuguese league, brings experience from the Premier League and Portugal's national team. Strasbourg starts their Ligue 1 season against Marseille on August 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 13:49 IST
Hugo Oliveira Takes the Helm at Racing Strasbourg
  • Country:
  • France

Racing Strasbourg has appointed Hugo Oliveira as their new head coach, as confirmed by the Ligue 1 club.

Oliveira replaces Gary O'Neil, who led the team to an impressive eighth-place finish in Ligue 1 and a semi-final berth in the Europa Conference League before moving back to England to coach Ipswich Town.

Oliveira previously guided Portuguese top-flight side Famalicao to a remarkable fifth-place finish in the 2025-26 season. The seasoned coach spent seven years in the Premier League as part of Marco Silva’s coaching staff at Fulham, Everton, Hull City, and Watford, and also served as a goalkeeping coach with Portugal's national team and Benfica. Strasbourg will face Marseille in their Ligue 1 season opener on August 21.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
3
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global
4
Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026