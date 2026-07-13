Hugo Oliveira Takes the Helm at Racing Strasbourg

Racing Strasbourg has appointed Hugo Oliveira as their new head coach, as confirmed by the Ligue 1 club.

Oliveira replaces Gary O'Neil, who led the team to an impressive eighth-place finish in Ligue 1 and a semi-final berth in the Europa Conference League before moving back to England to coach Ipswich Town.

Oliveira previously guided Portuguese top-flight side Famalicao to a remarkable fifth-place finish in the 2025-26 season. The seasoned coach spent seven years in the Premier League as part of Marco Silva’s coaching staff at Fulham, Everton, Hull City, and Watford, and also served as a goalkeeping coach with Portugal's national team and Benfica. Strasbourg will face Marseille in their Ligue 1 season opener on August 21.