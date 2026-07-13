Hugo Oliveira Takes the Helm at Racing Strasbourg
Racing Strasbourg has named Hugo Oliveira as their new head coach, succeeding Gary O'Neil. Oliveira, formerly of Famalicao in the Portuguese league, brings experience from the Premier League and Portugal's national team. Strasbourg starts their Ligue 1 season against Marseille on August 21.
- Country:
- France
Racing Strasbourg has appointed Hugo Oliveira as their new head coach, as confirmed by the Ligue 1 club.
Oliveira replaces Gary O'Neil, who led the team to an impressive eighth-place finish in Ligue 1 and a semi-final berth in the Europa Conference League before moving back to England to coach Ipswich Town.
Oliveira previously guided Portuguese top-flight side Famalicao to a remarkable fifth-place finish in the 2025-26 season. The seasoned coach spent seven years in the Premier League as part of Marco Silva’s coaching staff at Fulham, Everton, Hull City, and Watford, and also served as a goalkeeping coach with Portugal's national team and Benfica. Strasbourg will face Marseille in their Ligue 1 season opener on August 21.