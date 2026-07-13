Government Evaluates Messaging Platform Usernames Amid Cybersecurity Concerns

The government is in the process of evaluating submissions from various messaging platforms about a proposed username feature, scrutinizing its potential implications. Officials are considering the rationale these platforms provide for implementing such functionality before making any decisions, according to a government source.

The examination of the proposal remains ongoing, with no set timeline for a decision. Meanwhile, the source mentioned that the government is delving into the Truecaller issue, which involves assessing both technical specifications and regulatory authorities under the Information Technology Act for potential actions.

Addressing cybersecurity risks, the spokesperson emphasized the significance of evaluating electronic systems, especially battery management systems, from a cybersecurity perspective. The government aims to fortify regulatory oversight on digital platforms and electronic systems to manage emerging technological challenges effectively.