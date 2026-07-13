Supreme Court Initiates 'Samadhan' for Amicable Settlement of Religious Disputes

The Supreme Court of India has initiated a Special Lok Adalat named 'Samadhan' to resolve disputes over the religious character of several mosques and temples in Uttar Pradesh. The proceedings will occur in August 2026, with both Hindu and Muslim parties encouraged to participate in pre-settlement discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 13:48 IST
Supreme Court Initiates 'Samadhan' for Amicable Settlement of Religious Disputes
Supreme court of India (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Supreme Court of India has taken a significant step towards resolving ongoing religious disputes by referring cases concerning the Gyanvapi mosque, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple-Shahi Idgah mosque, and Shahi Jama Masjid to a Special Lok Adalat named 'Samadhan'. The aim is to find an amicable settlement between Hindu and Muslim parties.

The Special Lok Adalat is scheduled for August 21, 22, and 23, 2026, within the Supreme Court premises. Organized by the Supreme Court Coordination Committee, the initiative encourages both Hindu and Muslim stakeholders to explore peaceful resolutions. This comes in line with notices issued for pre-Lok Adalat conciliation proceedings.

Despite the efforts, initial conciliation meetings witnessed limited participation from Muslim representatives. The disputes revolve around Hindu claims that these mosques in Uttar Pradesh stand on the erstwhile ruins of ancient Hindu temples. The cases, steeped in historical and cultural significance, have been contentious and eye significant developments in pursuit of harmonious resolutions.

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