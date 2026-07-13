Khan Sir Granted Anticipatory Bail After Patna Coaching Institute Incident

Educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, known as 'Khan Sir,' receives anticipatory bail following a firing incident at his Patna coaching center, Khan Global Studies. The court recognized the firing as self-defense against a violent mob and granted bail to involved parties, including two private security guards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 13:52 IST
Khan Sir Granted Anticipatory Bail After Patna Coaching Institute Incident
Arvind Kumar Mawwar, advocate of Khan Sir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Patna Civil Court has granted anticipatory bail to popular educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, widely known as 'Khan Sir,' and three of his staff members. The bail pertains to the June 2 shooting incident outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies, located in Musallahpur Haat.

The court also provided regular bail to two private security guards who were held in judicial custody. Khan Sir's defense counsel, Arvind Kumar Mawwar, clarified the court's view that the gunfire was a defensive response to a threatening mob, dismissing notions of any intent to cause harm. The judge recognized that the warning shots were fired into the air by the guards as a protective measure.

The Patna Police had previously filed an FIR against Faisal Khan and others following an attack on the coaching center, involving stone-pelting and vandalism. The investigation found no evidence linking Khan Sir to any order to open fire, emphasizing the use of warning shots in self-defense as per legal provisions. The court's earlier directive also restrained police from taking any coercive steps against him.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
3
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global
4
Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026