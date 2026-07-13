Khan Sir Granted Anticipatory Bail After Patna Coaching Institute Incident

In a significant development, a Patna Civil Court has granted anticipatory bail to popular educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, widely known as 'Khan Sir,' and three of his staff members. The bail pertains to the June 2 shooting incident outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies, located in Musallahpur Haat.

The court also provided regular bail to two private security guards who were held in judicial custody. Khan Sir's defense counsel, Arvind Kumar Mawwar, clarified the court's view that the gunfire was a defensive response to a threatening mob, dismissing notions of any intent to cause harm. The judge recognized that the warning shots were fired into the air by the guards as a protective measure.

The Patna Police had previously filed an FIR against Faisal Khan and others following an attack on the coaching center, involving stone-pelting and vandalism. The investigation found no evidence linking Khan Sir to any order to open fire, emphasizing the use of warning shots in self-defense as per legal provisions. The court's earlier directive also restrained police from taking any coercive steps against him.