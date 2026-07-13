Japan's Pension Fund Shift: Potential Windfall for Domestic Managers

State Street and Legal & General, two global asset management giants, brace for a potential decrease in money management fees as Japan targets increased domestic investment of its state retirement funds.

Following Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama's announcement, investors predict billions could shift to Japanese markets, impacting how the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) operates. Significant changes are anticipated, with an emphasis on redirecting GPIF's offshored $930 billion portfolio back home.

External managers, who traditionally managed these foreign investments, could face downsizing if Japan pursues this new strategy. However, domestic asset management firms like Asset Management One, poised with strong Japanese investment practices, might see an uptick in opportunities.