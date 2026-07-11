Stocks Surge Amid AI Enthusiasm Despite U.S.-Iran Tensions
Stocks rose with AI-related optimism, despite U.S.-Iran tensions. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq ended higher. SK Hynix's market debut soared, benefiting from AI chip demand. Oil prices slipped amid conflict concerns. The Japanese yen strengthened, while U.S. dollar remained stable, eyeing interest rate movements.
Major stock indices in the United States closed the trading week on a high note, buoyed by sustained enthusiasm around AI technology, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.29%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.42%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.29% on Friday.
Around the globe, MSCI's measure of stock performance saw a 0.4% rise. Although the Middle East's situation has been shaky due to renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities, the stock market has maintained its composure. Meanwhile, South Korean tech conglomerate SK Hynix experienced a robust U.S. stock market debut, its shares soaring by 14%, fueled by investor interest in AI technologies.
The oil market, however, portrayed relative calmness. U.S. crude prices decreased by 0.74% to $71.55 per barrel while Brent slipped by 0.41% to $75.99 per barrel, in the shadow of potential inflation. In currency markets, the Japanese yen strengthened by 0.4% after notable comments from Japan's Finance Minister, while the U.S. dollar awaited direction from upcoming interest rate discussions.