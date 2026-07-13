Chancellor Merz Seeks Monetary Dialogue with China

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need for dialogue with China on its monetary policy. In a speech at a German university, Merz argued that the EU struggles to compete fairly against China due to its currency manipulation, urging China to allow its currency to float freely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:39 IST
Chancellor Merz Seeks Monetary Dialogue with China
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

On Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted the importance of initiating discussions with China regarding its monetary policy.

He asserted that the European Union remains at a disadvantage when competing against China due to the latter's manipulation of its currency.

During a speech at a German university, Merz called for efforts to convince China to permit its currency to float freely, enhancing fair competition in capital markets.

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