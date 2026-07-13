Chancellor Merz Seeks Monetary Dialogue with China
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need for dialogue with China on its monetary policy. In a speech at a German university, Merz argued that the EU struggles to compete fairly against China due to its currency manipulation, urging China to allow its currency to float freely.
- Country:
- Germany
On Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted the importance of initiating discussions with China regarding its monetary policy.
He asserted that the European Union remains at a disadvantage when competing against China due to the latter's manipulation of its currency.
During a speech at a German university, Merz called for efforts to convince China to permit its currency to float freely, enhancing fair competition in capital markets.