Tensions Escalate as Saudi-led Air Strikes Hit Sanaa Airport

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement, in control of northern Yemen, has accused Saudi Arabia of launching air strikes on Sanaa's international airport, vowing to retaliate. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree condemned the attacks as 'blatant aggression,' suggesting they marked the end of a period of de-escalation in the conflict.

The accusations, released Monday, have yet to receive a response from Saudi Arabia. Yemen's government, based in the south and recognized internationally, contends its forces targeted the airport's runway to prevent an Iranian plane's arrival.

Yemen’s ongoing civil war, marked by external proxy involvement, saw the capital seized by the Houthis over a decade ago. This forced the government to relocate south, continuing to receive Saudi backing. Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryan accused the Houthis of detaining an aircraft from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Sanaa, as tensions simmer.