India-Bhutan Legal Alliance Welcomes Young Clerks to Supreme Court

In a significant step toward international legal collaboration, Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on Monday introduced two young legal professionals from Bhutan who have joined the Supreme Court of India as law clerks. This development is part of a bilateral exchange programme initiated under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the supreme judicial bodies of India and Bhutan.

The newly inducted Bhutanese clerks will spend a three-month term working within the Indian Supreme Court. Chief Justice Kant, speaking before a packed courtroom, emphasized the importance of this initiative as part of India's ongoing commitment to fostering judicial cooperation with Bhutan. He warmly welcomed the new additions to the team, underscoring their role in enhancing legal exchange.

Announced in January 2026, the MoU between the two nations' supreme courts seeks to facilitate the exchange of young legal professionals. The programme ensures that the clerks receive a stipend equivalent to their Indian counterparts and covers their travel expenses, reflecting a commitment to equality and mutual support. This initiative is seen as a stepping stone in strengthening ties through legal education and experience sharing. (ANI)