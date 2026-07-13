Russia's Federal Security Service announced on Monday the interception of AI-driven FPV drones on Russian soil, attributed to Ukrainian operations. These advanced Western-made drones were reportedly destined for strategic attacks deep within Russia.

The drones allegedly landed in Russia's Bryansk region and were transported under false bottoms across the nation to the Chelyabinsk and Amur regions. The plan targeted the Shagol and Ukrainka air bases, though the plot was thwarted and suspects apprehended.

With drones sourced from the United States, Britain, Canada, and Sweden, each carrying over 1 kg of explosives and equipped with AI for navigation, the operation mimicked the 2025 'Spider's Web' attack. The incident underscores heightened tensions, as Russia accuses the West of exacerbating conflict in support of Ukraine.