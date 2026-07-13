AI-Powered Drones: The Modern Warfare Game Changer
Russia's Federal Security Service reported seizing AI-powered FPV drones designed for attacks inside Russia. Transported via concealed trailers, these Western-made drones aimed to strike air bases. Ukraine's recent attacks on Russian infrastructure, bolstered by Western support, have drawn accusations of escalating conflict from Moscow.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Federal Security Service announced on Monday the interception of AI-driven FPV drones on Russian soil, attributed to Ukrainian operations. These advanced Western-made drones were reportedly destined for strategic attacks deep within Russia.
The drones allegedly landed in Russia's Bryansk region and were transported under false bottoms across the nation to the Chelyabinsk and Amur regions. The plan targeted the Shagol and Ukrainka air bases, though the plot was thwarted and suspects apprehended.
With drones sourced from the United States, Britain, Canada, and Sweden, each carrying over 1 kg of explosives and equipped with AI for navigation, the operation mimicked the 2025 'Spider's Web' attack. The incident underscores heightened tensions, as Russia accuses the West of exacerbating conflict in support of Ukraine.
ALSO READ
-
EU Bolsters Moldova's Air Defence with €120 Million Aid
-
Ukraine Unveils Anti-Ballistic Plans to European Allies
-
Security Restrictions Impact Russian Grain Shipping
-
EU Ministers Tackle Russia Sanctions and Global Security Concerns in Brussels
-
Drones: The New Frontier in Modern Warfare and Energy Vulnerability