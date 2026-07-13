Manmohan Singh's Unyielding Faith in the Election Commission Revealed

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi recounts a tense moment with ex-PM Manmohan Singh over ministers' remarks during the 2012 Uttar Pradesh polls. Singh's commitment to the Election Commission is highlighted after seeking to correct cabinet members' 'loose talk', showcasing his respect for the democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:46 IST
Manmohan Singh's Unyielding Faith in the Election Commission Revealed
Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi has revealed a compelling instance of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's respect for the Election Commission's integrity. In an interview, Quraishi recalled how Singh was deeply troubled by his ministers' inappropriate remarks during the second UPA government, leading to an emotional encounter between the two.

The incident occurred during the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections when Union Law and Minority Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid made controversial statements about minority quotas. This violation of the model code prompted the Election Commission to take appropriate measures, including reprimanding Khurshid.

Quraishi recounted informing Harish Khare, then media advisor to the Prime Minister, about the issue, which led to a prompt reaction from Singh. The former PM, in a state of distress, conveyed his dedication to upholding the commission's credibility. Quraishi emphasized Singh's unwavering support for the Election Commission's principles and processes.

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