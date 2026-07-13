XLRI Partners with Dale Carnegie India for Transformative Leadership Programs

XLRI - Xavier School of Management's executive education wing, XLEAD, has teamed up with Dale Carnegie India to fuse globally renowned behavioural training into its leadership curriculum. The strategic alliance aims to equip leaders with essential human skills like communication and emotional intelligence in an AI-driven business environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:04 IST
XLRI Partners with Dale Carnegie India for Transformative Leadership Programs
XLRI and Dale Carnegie India Join Hands to Shape Future-Ready Leaders with World-Class Behavioural Skills. Image Credit: ANI

In a groundbreaking move, XLRI's Executive Education branch, XLEAD, has entered into a significant partnership with Dale Carnegie India to enhance management education with an emphasis on behavioural and leadership development. This initiative reflects a growing need to equip professionals with more than just technical skills, focusing instead on human capabilities like communication and emotional intelligence.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), XLRI will leverage Dale Carnegie India's century-old expertise to integrate practical behavioural competencies into its curriculum. The objective is to prepare students and professionals to lead effectively amidst challenges posed by digital transformation and evolving workplace dynamics. The collaborative programs will cover key areas such as business communication, executive presence, and ethical leadership.

Commenting on the alliance, Dr. Sebastian George, Director of XLRI, emphasized the institution's commitment to developing leaders who can think clearly and lead with integrity. Pallavi Jha of Dale Carnegie India highlighted the historical significance of this collaboration, projecting behavioural excellence as a pivotal career accelerator for future professionals. This partnership underscores XLRI's mission of producing leaders who embody both managerial prowess and compassionate, ethical leadership.

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