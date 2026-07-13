Rebuilding Gaza: A $1 Billion International Aid Initiative

The European Commission and over a dozen countries have launched the 'Team Gaza Initiative', pledging €883.6 million for reconstruction in Gaza. The initiative aims to assist the region, devastated by conflict, with funds directed toward restoring vital infrastructure and services necessary for Gaza's recovery and future resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:14 IST
Rebuilding Gaza: A $1 Billion International Aid Initiative
  • Country:
  • Palestine

The European Commission, alongside numerous nations, unveiled a €883.6 million initiative on Monday aimed at aiding Gaza's recovery from past conflicts. The 'Team Gaza Initiative' seeks to mend the region, which remains in shambles following a 2023 assault by Hamas, despite an ongoing fragile ceasefire.

Announced during an aid donors' meeting in Brussels, the initiative will focus on key recovery efforts including restoring water and sanitation, debris clearance, and reviving healthcare services. Participating countries include Spain, the UK, and Japan, among others, with contributions also expected from Australia and Canada.

Dubravka Suica, the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, emphasized the mission of fostering hope and a better future for Palestinians. However, the Commission has not disclosed individual funding commitments from partners involved in the mission.

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