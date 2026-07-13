Intel's €5 Billion Boost: Powering Ireland's Tech Future

Intel has announced a €5 billion investment in its Irish campus, enhancing Europe's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. The project will increase production capacity, focus on Intel 3 silicon wafers, and expand research and development. This investment signals strong confidence in Ireland's role as a tech leader in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:07 IST
Intel's €5 Billion Boost: Powering Ireland's Tech Future
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  • Ireland

Intel has launched a significant €5 billion capital investment aimed at expanding its Irish campus and enhancing its European output in response to increasing global demand for AI and high-performance computing, the company announced on Monday.

The investment will upgrade the Leixlip facility near Dublin, described as Europe's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing site, producing Intel 3 silicon wafers. It will also connect the facility to other factories at the campus, Intel's main European manufacturing hub, as well as promote research and development and staff retraining, according to Naga Chandrasekaran, Intel Foundry's executive vice president.

This move complements the company's €30 billion investment in Ireland since 1989, with substantial expenditure occurring between 2019 and 2023. The project will add several hundred jobs to the existing 4,900 employed by Intel in Ireland. The investment comprises around 30% of Intel's $17 billion planned capital expenditure for 2026, underscoring Ireland's prominence in foreign multinationals' operations.

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