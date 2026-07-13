Macron Urges Unified European Defense Strategy Amid Rising Military Spending

In a pointed address, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the necessity for European countries to avoid isolated national defense strategies. His remarks come as governments bolster military budgets in response to mounting threats from Russia and urging by the U.S. for increased military expenditure.

The speech coincided with recent setbacks, notably the breakdown of the Franco-German FCAS fighter jet collaboration due to longstanding disagreements. Macron underscored the dangers of industrial rivalries, warning that internal divisions could sabotage Europe's collective defense ambitions.

As France bears witness to Germany's swift military expansion, concerns arise over competition in this realm. Macron hailed his achievements in doubling France's defense budget, yet cautioned domestic arms makers to accelerate production to satisfy growing demands globally.