U.S. Sets Record for Crude Oil Production, Eyes Further Growth

The U.S. achieved a record high in crude oil production in 2025, averaging 13.6 million barrels per day, a notable rise attributed to improved drilling productivity. Dominating global production, the U.S. is set to increase output through 2027, despite fluctuating oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:24 IST
U.S. Sets Record for Crude Oil Production, Eyes Further Growth
Representative image (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI

In 2025, the United States recorded its highest crude oil production to date, averaging 13.6 million barrels per day, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced. Surpassing the previous record of 13.2 million barrels per day set in 2024, the nation continued its reign as the world’s leading oil producer.

The EIA attributes this surge in production to advancements in drilling efficiency and productivity, especially in key shale basins. This growth persisted despite a decline in oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) falling from USD 77 a barrel in 2024 to USD 65 in 2025. Significant production increases were noted in the Permian Basin, a major contributor to the U.S.'s oil output.

Projections indicate that U.S. production will hold steady at approximately 13.7 million barrels per day in 2026, with expectations of further increases to 14.2 million barrels per day by 2027. The EIA also forecasts rising oil prices, with WTI expected to climb to USD 88 per barrel in 2026, driven by improved shale productivity.

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