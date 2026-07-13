Wall Street Stumbles Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Volatile Chip Stocks

Wall Street's main indexes faced a downturn as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated, pushing oil prices higher. This development, along with pressure on semiconductor stocks, disrupted investor sentiment. Key economic data and corporate earnings reports are awaited amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran geopolitical crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:36 IST
Wall Street Stumbles Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Volatile Chip Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's primary indexes were poised to open lower on Monday amid a rise in U.S.-Iran tensions in the Gulf, causing oil prices to surge and unsettling investors, particularly impacting chip stocks.

Over the weekend, Iran and the U.S. engaged in attacks, leading Tehran to shut the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This escalation disrupts a U.S.-Iran interim agreement meant to reopen the strait and cease hostilities. Crude oil futures jumped over 3% as investors considered the renewed shipping route threat, while tech-heavy Nasdaq futures led declines, with semiconductor stocks among the biggest premarket losers.

The Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell 1.15%, while the Dow and S&P 500 E-minis saw smaller decreases. This market movement occurs as investors brace for a busy week of economic data and corporate earnings, including reports from major banks, Netflix, and General Electric. Additionally, analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to rise by 23.7% in Q2, despite geopolitical pressures.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026