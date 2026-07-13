Wall Street Stumbles Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Volatile Chip Stocks

Wall Street's primary indexes were poised to open lower on Monday amid a rise in U.S.-Iran tensions in the Gulf, causing oil prices to surge and unsettling investors, particularly impacting chip stocks.

Over the weekend, Iran and the U.S. engaged in attacks, leading Tehran to shut the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This escalation disrupts a U.S.-Iran interim agreement meant to reopen the strait and cease hostilities. Crude oil futures jumped over 3% as investors considered the renewed shipping route threat, while tech-heavy Nasdaq futures led declines, with semiconductor stocks among the biggest premarket losers.

The Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell 1.15%, while the Dow and S&P 500 E-minis saw smaller decreases. This market movement occurs as investors brace for a busy week of economic data and corporate earnings, including reports from major banks, Netflix, and General Electric. Additionally, analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to rise by 23.7% in Q2, despite geopolitical pressures.