Iraq's Energy Diplomacy: Prime Minister Zaidi's Bold U.S. Investment Drive

Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is visiting the U.S. to seek major investments in Iraq's oil, gas, and power sectors. Amid regional instability, Iraq is diversifying international partnerships, focusing on energy ties with the U.S. The visit signifies a strategic shift aiming for economic cooperation with Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:35 IST
Iraq's Energy Diplomacy: Prime Minister Zaidi's Bold U.S. Investment Drive
  • Country:
  • Iraq

In a strategic maneuver to boost economic ties, Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi visits the U.S. this week seeking major investments in the country's oil, gas, and power sectors. The prime minister's agenda focuses on diversifying international partnerships amid regional instability, a significant policy shift towards bolstering U.S. involvement.

The discussions with American firms such as Chevron and General Electric mark Iraq's attempt to expand its energy infrastructure and secure investments. This outreach is driven by the desire to reduce reliance on traditional partners and position Iraq as an attractive destination for international investors.

While attracting investment remains challenging, Zaidi's strategy aims to reverse perceived obstacles for U.S. companies and enhance Iraq's energy sector as a pathway to deeper economic cooperation. With improved security conditions, Iraq seeks to reassure foreign companies regarding operational stability in the region.

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