Record Climate Financing by Development Banks Hits $162.5 Billion

Multilateral development banks provided a record $162.5 billion in climate financing last year. However, the World Bank's decision to shift its climate funding approach may hinder future targets. Mitigation and adaptation projects saw substantial growth. This year's COP31 in Turkey will address funding challenges for developing nations to meet climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:42 IST
Record Climate Financing by Development Banks Hits $162.5 Billion
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Multilateral development banks set a new benchmark in climate financing by committing $162.5 billion last year, according to a report released by the EU's lending arm on Monday. While the investment indicates progress towards climate finance goals, the World Bank's recent decision to revise its lending strategies poses a potential risk to meeting targets, particularly for poorer nations.

The European Investment Bank highlighted that MDBs are on track to fulfill their commitments as declared at the COP29 U.N. climate summit. With ambitions to provide $120 billion annually to low- and middle-income countries by 2030, this boost is deemed essential. However, observers point out that the World Bank, which contributed nearly half of the funds to developing nations last year, is crucial to achieving these targets.

Impacted by political pressures, the World Bank shifted its strategy to prioritize lending outcomes over fixed input goals. As climate impacts intensify, and COP31 in Turkey approaches, the focus remains on galvanizing adequate financial support for low-carbon and climate-resilient initiatives, especially vital for developing nations.

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