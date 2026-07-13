Global Currency Shifts Amid Gulf Tensions and Japanese Economic Strategy

The dollar experienced volatility on Monday amid Gulf tensions and Japanese economic strategies. Initially rising with oil prices, the U.S. currency later fell, alongside the yen, due to Japan's pension fund decisions. Investors are monitoring inflation ahead of crucial U.S. data releases, while intervention in Japan remains a possibility amid low yen levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:33 IST
Global Currency Shifts Amid Gulf Tensions and Japanese Economic Strategy
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  • Iran

On Monday, global currency markets saw the dollar give up its prior gains against the euro as investors anxiously focused on renewed conflicts in the Gulf region.

The Japanese yen also slid following a report that Japan would not immediately alter its state pension funds' asset allocations. This news came amid missile exchanges between U.S. and Iranian forces and increasing oil prices, with Brent crude climbing 3.5% at $78.65 per barrel.

Investors remain cautious, closely watching inflation figures ahead of key U.S. data releases and indications from the Federal Reserve. In Japan, despite low yen levels, authorities might consider intervention as global financial dynamics continue to shift.

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