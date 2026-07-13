Record Climate Financing by Development Banks: A Milestone Threatened?

Multilateral development banks achieved a new high in climate financing in the past year, allocating $162.5 billion, as revealed by a recent EU report. However, future progress could be jeopardized following the World Bank's recent withdrawal from its climate objectives, raising concerns for developing countries' climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:30 IST
Record Climate Financing by Development Banks: A Milestone Threatened?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • European Union

In a groundbreaking achievement, multilateral development banks committed an unprecedented $162.5 billion to climate financing last year, according to a recent report from the European Union's financial division.

This significant contribution marks a new high in the global effort to mitigate climate change impacts, especially in developing nations.

However, the advancement is now in jeopardy following the World Bank's unexpected decision to abandon its primary climate targets, sparking apprehension about the future of climate financing and support for vulnerable regions.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026