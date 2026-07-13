Record Climate Financing by Development Banks: A Milestone Threatened?

In a groundbreaking achievement, multilateral development banks committed an unprecedented $162.5 billion to climate financing last year, according to a recent report from the European Union's financial division.

This significant contribution marks a new high in the global effort to mitigate climate change impacts, especially in developing nations.

However, the advancement is now in jeopardy following the World Bank's unexpected decision to abandon its primary climate targets, sparking apprehension about the future of climate financing and support for vulnerable regions.