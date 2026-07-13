DP World Expands with New Fujairah Port

DP World plans to construct a new port and container terminal on the UAE's east coast, aiming to lessen reliance on Dubai's Jebel Ali hub and avoid the Strait of Hormuz. The development is proposed for Fujairah, diversifying trade routes in the emirate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:22 IST
DP World Expands with New Fujairah Port
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

DP World is set to expand its operations on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates with the construction of a new port and container terminal. This strategic move aims to decrease Dubai's reliance on its primary Jebel Ali port and to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources indicate that the Dubai-based port operator is currently in negotiations to establish a multipurpose port in the Fujairah coastal area and a new terminal within the existing harbor there. Such developments could significantly impact regional trade routes.

While these plans were reported by the Financial Times, confirmation from Reuters has yet to be attained. The proposed project could provide a pivotal shift in maritime logistics for the emirate.

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