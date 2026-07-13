U.S. Moves to Undermine ICC: New Sanctions and Diplomatic Opposition

The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to counter the International Criminal Court (ICC) over concerns of U.S. sovereignty. Measures include sanctions and diplomatic efforts to isolate the ICC. This move follows past criticisms and recent conflicts over potential investigations into U.S. military actions overseas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:32 IST
U.S. Moves to Undermine ICC: New Sanctions and Diplomatic Opposition
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The Trump administration is ramping up its campaign against the International Criminal Court, citing U.S. sovereignty concerns. This effort, supported by President Trump and previous U.S. leaders, revolves around preventing the ICC from probing American military personnel's actions globally.

The ICC, established in 2002, aims to prosecute international crimes when countries fail to do so. The U.S. has never joined the court, and Trump's critiques seemed to have reignited in 2024 after the ICC's warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, a Trump associate.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio leads the charge to isolate the ICC, urging U.S. allies to rebuff the court's authority, warning of consequences for nations depending on U.S. military and security cooperation that refuse to comply.

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