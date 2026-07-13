European Leaders Unite for Integrated Missile Defense Initiative

Leaders from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have taken a significant step towards enhancing Europe's security by agreeing to form an integrated anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine. This collaborative effort was announced in a statement from the French Presidency.

The coalition aims to create a global solution for missile defense that is designed to counter and deter prospective missile threats. It emphasizes the need for collective effort, openness to technological advancements, and trusted industrial cooperation among participating nations.

The initiative will complement existing ballistic missile defense systems, including current and future European solutions. By integrating these efforts, European leaders hope to strengthen their defense capabilities and ensure better protection for the continent.