Triumph in Orthopaedics: Successful Hip Replacement for Severe Obesity

In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at Max Hospital, Patparganj, performed a complex total hip replacement on a 36-year-old Iraqi patient with morbid obesity. Weighing 162 kg, the patient underwent the surgery due to debilitating arthritis. The procedure required meticulous planning and execution to ensure successful recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:32 IST
Triumph in Orthopaedics: Successful Hip Replacement for Severe Obesity
Dr Anil Arora with patient Ahmed Abdulmueen Kadhim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking medical feat, a team of doctors from Max Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, successfully executed a complex total hip replacement surgery on Ahmed Abdulmueen Kadhim, a 36-year-old Iraqi national suffering from morbid obesity. The patient, with a body weight of 162 kg, is among the heaviest individuals to undergo such a procedure at the hospital. Complicated by secondary degenerative arthritis, Kadhim's condition brought severe pain and movement restrictions, making everyday activities increasingly difficult.

Dr. (Prof.) Anil Arora, Chairman and Head of the Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Department, led the operation. The surgical team faced significant clinical and technical challenges due to the patient's weight, necessitating careful implant choice and fixation strategy to support the considerable mechanical stress on the joint. The surgery proceeded without intraoperative issues, resulting in a successful placement and stable fixation of the implant.

Post-surgery, Kadhim participated in an intensive rehabilitation program that enabled early pain relief and improved mobility. Dr. Arora emphasized that severe obesity, although challenging, should not deter consideration for joint replacement in patients with advanced arthritis. With proper planning and execution, complex surgeries can be safely conducted in sophisticated healthcare settings like Max Hospital.

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