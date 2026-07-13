Union Minister Stands Firm with Farmers Against Bidadi Township Plan

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has voiced support for farmers opposing the Bidadi township project, urging continued peaceful protests and cautioning police against siding with government pressures. The controversial project aims to alleviate congestion in Bengaluru, promising job creation but facing strong opposition from local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:28 IST
Union Minister Stands Firm with Farmers Against Bidadi Township Plan
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/JD(S)). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed strong support on Monday for the farmers who have been protesting against the proposed Bidadi township project for over 500 days. In a video statement, he applauded the peaceful protest efforts led by farmers, local women, and elders, despite 'unfortunate incidents' during a survey conducted by government officials.

Kumaraswamy appealed to farmers to avoid any disturbances and continue their peaceful demonstrations. He assured that many supporters are ready to fight legally for their cause. Furthermore, he warned police officials against succumbing to government pressure and engaging in actions against the farmers.

The Bidadi township project, as per the State government, is envisioned as a 'futuristic' initiative aimed at decongesting Bengaluru and creating a significant number of jobs. However, opposition remains strong. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara emphasized prioritizing farmer consent and hinted at potential adjustments in compensation if needed to ensure wider acceptance of the project.

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