Epstein Files: Goldman Sachs Counsel Faces Capitol Hill Scrutiny

Kathryn Ruemmler, senior counsel at Goldman Sachs, is set to appear before Congress to address concerns over her connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lawmakers are questioning the Wall Street bank's decision to keep her on despite her links, spotlighting the firm's due diligence practices.

Ruemmler's testimony will provide insight into Epstein's extensive influence and connections, stretching across politics, finance, academia, and business. Her involvement, highlighted by numerous communications and gift exchanges, is under investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Despite suspicions, Ruemmler's spokesperson maintains her innocence, denying knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities. The committee continues to probe Epstein's network, questioning prominent figures to shed light on systemic issues surrounding his financial and social power.