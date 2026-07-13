Epstein Files: Goldman Sachs Counsel Faces Capitol Hill Scrutiny

Kathryn Ruemmler, Goldman Sachs senior counsel, will face congressional scrutiny over her ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite recent criticism, Ruemmler remained in an advisory role after stepping down as chief legal officer. Documents show her extensive communication with Epstein, raising questions about due diligence at Goldman Sachs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:30 IST
Epstein Files: Goldman Sachs Counsel Faces Capitol Hill Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • United States

Kathryn Ruemmler, senior counsel at Goldman Sachs, is set to appear before Congress to address concerns over her connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lawmakers are questioning the Wall Street bank's decision to keep her on despite her links, spotlighting the firm's due diligence practices.

Ruemmler's testimony will provide insight into Epstein's extensive influence and connections, stretching across politics, finance, academia, and business. Her involvement, highlighted by numerous communications and gift exchanges, is under investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Despite suspicions, Ruemmler's spokesperson maintains her innocence, denying knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities. The committee continues to probe Epstein's network, questioning prominent figures to shed light on systemic issues surrounding his financial and social power.

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