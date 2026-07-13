Goldman Sachs in Hot Water: Kathryn Ruemmler's Links to Jeffrey Epstein Under Congress Spotlight

Kathryn Ruemmler, Goldman Sachs senior counsel, is poised for congressional examination over her interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting the bank's controversial decision to retain her amidst ties to the convicted sex offender. Ruemmler resigned in June following the revelation of her extensive communications with Epstein, as disclosed by the U.S. Justice Department.

Goldman CEO David Solomon acknowledged Ruemmler's decision to resign, citing media scrutiny's impact on her duties. Despite stepping down, Ruemmler remains an advisor until a new chief legal officer is appointed. The decision to keep her, however, faces criticism from lawmakers keen on unraveling Epstein's expansive influence.

Ruemmler is scheduled to appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, investigating Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The scrutiny expands as the committee issues subpoenas and interviews to understand Epstein's network. Questions on her awareness of Epstein's crimes and communication patterns from 2014 to 2019, even post his guilty plea, highlight underlying concerns. Goldman and Ruemmler have remained silent amidst criticisms from figures like Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Senator Elizabeth Warren questioning the firm's due diligence.