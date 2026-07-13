California Accelerates Electric Vehicle Adoption with New Rebate Program

California Governor Gavin Newsom has enacted a new state rebate program, granting $3,500 to first-time buyers of new electric vehicles priced at $50,000 or less. This legislative move seeks to counter a slump in U.S. EV sales, exacerbated by the removal of federal tax incentives by the previous administration.

The $270 million program, funded jointly by the state and automakers, includes a $1,750 rebate for used electric vehicles priced up to $25,000. While participation details of specific automakers remain undisclosed, the California Air Resources Board anticipates revealing this information soon.

EV sales have been fluctuating, with California reporting a higher adoption rate compared to the national average. Governor Newsom criticized former President Trump's actions, which the state views as detrimental to EV industry growth and environmental progress.