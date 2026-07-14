New Zealand's Iconic Star Sam Neill Passes Away at 78

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, famed for his role in 'Jurassic Park,' passed away at 78. His death was sudden but occurred after a declared cancer-free state. Additionally, California and other states are challenging Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros, a deal seen as a threat to competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 02:29 IST
New Zealand's Iconic Star Sam Neill Passes Away at 78
Sam Neill
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand mourns the loss of Sam Neill, the beloved actor known for his iconic role in 'Jurassic Park.' The 78-year-old died unexpectedly this Monday, as confirmed by his family. Neill's legacy in film endures through his enduring performances in over 50 movies.

In legal news, a major lawsuit threatens to shake the entertainment industry. California and eleven other states have filed a suit to block the blockbuster $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount. The states argue this merger could significantly impact competition, affecting both theaters and television distributors.

Additionally, the rising popularity of soccer in the U.S. is marked by the success of the World Cup and the influence of the show 'Ted Lasso.' The show's co-creator, Brendan Hunt, highlights the growing interest in the sport, particularly noting that previously uninterested viewers are now fans.

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