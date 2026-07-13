U.N. Shipping Agency Opposes Fees on Hormuz Passage

The U.N. International Maritime Organization opposes the U.S. proposal, led by President Trump, to impose a 20% fee on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The maritime agency considers such fees illegal, lacking legal grounds for mandatory tolls on international navigation straits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 22:28 IST
U.N. Shipping Agency Opposes Fees on Hormuz Passage
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the U.N.'s official shipping agency, expressed opposition on Monday to potential fees on ships passing through strategic maritime channels. This response came following a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who proposed reinstating a naval blockade on Iran and imposing a 20% charge on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump announced the initiative via a post on Truth Social, suggesting an immediate start to the process. However, he did not provide further details. An IMO spokesperson acknowledged awareness of the post and noted the agency is awaiting additional information. The spokesperson reiterated the IMO's longstanding opposition to fees for passage through international navigation straits, citing a lack of legal basis for implementing such mandatory tolls.

Industry officials have expressed concerns regarding the potential implications of this proposed action. One anonymous official questioned how the fees would enhance navigational safety and what assurances they could offer. The industry believes the move could breach international maritime law, raising uncertainty and apprehension among global shipping stakeholders.

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