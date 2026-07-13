Senator Warren Questions JPMorgan CEO on Alleged Epstein Influence

Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to clarify any influence Jeffrey Epstein might have had over the bank's lobbying activities in the UK. This comes amid growing scrutiny following the release of documents linking executives to Epstein by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Financial Times first reported on correspondence that suggests Lord Peter Mandelson advised Epstein that Dimon should pressure UK officials against a tax on banker bonuses in 2009. Warren's letter demands clarity on any interactions JPMorgan had with Epstein regarding policy matters.

JPMorgan has denied any meetings or emails between Dimon and Epstein, reiterating a previous statement made during Dimon's 2023 deposition. Despite their prior business relationship, the bank claims to have severed ties with Epstein in 2013, years before his federal sex trafficking charges surfaced.