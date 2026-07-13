Global Stocks Tumble Amid Geopolitical and AI-Stock Volatility
Global stock markets experienced a downturn, influenced by rising tensions in the Middle East and uncertainties in AI-related stock valuations. Investor concerns led to a sell-off, as the dollar and bond yields rose. Oil prices increased, while tech stocks and major indexes saw significant declines.
- Country:
- United States
Global stock markets witnessed a downturn on Monday as investors faced renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Concerns over AI-related stock valuations further fueled the selloff, leading to rising bond yields and a stronger dollar. The situation intensified with escalating conflicts between U.S. and Iranian forces.
Oil prices surged amid the turmoil, with Brent crude climbing 3.8% and U.S. crude gaining 4.11%. Market analysts anticipate further volatility as significant earnings reports are expected from major tech players.
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