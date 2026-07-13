Global Stocks Tumble Amid Geopolitical and AI-Stock Volatility

Global stock markets witnessed a downturn on Monday as investors faced renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Concerns over AI-related stock valuations further fueled the selloff, leading to rising bond yields and a stronger dollar. The situation intensified with escalating conflicts between U.S. and Iranian forces.

Oil prices surged amid the turmoil, with Brent crude climbing 3.8% and U.S. crude gaining 4.11%. Market analysts anticipate further volatility as significant earnings reports are expected from major tech players.