Global Stocks Tumble Amid Geopolitical and AI-Stock Volatility

Global stock markets experienced a downturn, influenced by rising tensions in the Middle East and uncertainties in AI-related stock valuations. Investor concerns led to a sell-off, as the dollar and bond yields rose. Oil prices increased, while tech stocks and major indexes saw significant declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 13:40 IST
Global Stocks Tumble Amid Geopolitical and AI-Stock Volatility
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  • Country:
  • United States

Global stock markets witnessed a downturn on Monday as investors faced renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Concerns over AI-related stock valuations further fueled the selloff, leading to rising bond yields and a stronger dollar. The situation intensified with escalating conflicts between U.S. and Iranian forces.

Oil prices surged amid the turmoil, with Brent crude climbing 3.8% and U.S. crude gaining 4.11%. Market analysts anticipate further volatility as significant earnings reports are expected from major tech players.

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