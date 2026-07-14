Dramatic Rescue in the Strait of Hormuz: 23 Crew Members Safe

In a dramatic maritime operation, Iranian authorities rescued 23 foreign crew members following a collision involving a bulk carrier in the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident occurred north of Qeshm Island, where the bulk carrier sustained severe hull damage, forcing the vessel to begin taking on water.

Responding swiftly, the crew executed an emergency evacuation under the captain's orders, leading to their safe transfer to Qeshm Island, as reported by the semi-official Fars news agency.