Dramatic Rescue in the Strait of Hormuz: 23 Crew Members Safe

Iran successfully saved 23 foreign crew members after a bulk carrier collided with another ship near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The collision caused significant damage to the carrier, necessitating an emergency evacuation. All crew members were safely moved to Qeshm Island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 10:53 IST
Dramatic Rescue in the Strait of Hormuz: 23 Crew Members Safe
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  • Country:
  • Iran

In a dramatic maritime operation, Iranian authorities rescued 23 foreign crew members following a collision involving a bulk carrier in the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident occurred north of Qeshm Island, where the bulk carrier sustained severe hull damage, forcing the vessel to begin taking on water.

Responding swiftly, the crew executed an emergency evacuation under the captain's orders, leading to their safe transfer to Qeshm Island, as reported by the semi-official Fars news agency.

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