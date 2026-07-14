Two Executed in Iran Over Islamic State Links

In a stern warning against militant activities, Iran has carried out the execution of two men linked to an Islamic State-affiliated cell, as reported by the judiciary's news outlet, Mizan.

The executed individuals, Mohieddin Abdollahi and Hossein Palani, received their sentences for armed actions against the Islamic Republic, a decision upheld by the nation's Supreme Court.

According to authorities, the cell had orchestrated plans for attacks within Iran, having operated from positions in the Bamo heights along the Iran-Iraq border.