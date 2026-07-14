Two Executed in Iran Over Islamic State Links

Iran has executed two men, Mohieddin Abdollahi and Hossein Palani, for their involvement with an Islamic State-linked militant cell. The executions followed the Supreme Court's upholding of their death sentences. The cell was accused of planning attacks in Iran while operating along the Iran-Iraq border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 11:09 IST
Two Executed in Iran Over Islamic State Links
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  • Country:
  • Iran

In a stern warning against militant activities, Iran has carried out the execution of two men linked to an Islamic State-affiliated cell, as reported by the judiciary's news outlet, Mizan.

The executed individuals, Mohieddin Abdollahi and Hossein Palani, received their sentences for armed actions against the Islamic Republic, a decision upheld by the nation's Supreme Court.

According to authorities, the cell had orchestrated plans for attacks within Iran, having operated from positions in the Bamo heights along the Iran-Iraq border.

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