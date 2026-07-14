Mozambique Boosts Disaster Response with New Drone Pilot Program

Mozambique has completed a major drone technology initiative designed to strengthen disaster preparedness and emergency response, with 30 newly trained drone pilots graduating to support climate resilience efforts across the country. Prime Minister Maria Benvinda Levi led the graduation ceremony, describing the project as an important step in the Government's commitment to using advanced technology to protect lives and communities from increasingly severe natural disasters.

Addressing the graduates, Levi said their certification represented far more than permission to operate drones. She told the new pilots they are becoming part of Mozambique's frontline disaster response network, where disciplined and responsible use of drone technology can provide critical information in hours that would otherwise take emergency teams days to collect. The aerial data will help search and rescue teams quickly identify affected communities and determine what assistance is needed.

Technology Project Delivers Skills and Climate Resilience

Mozambique faces growing climate risks, including stronger cyclones, widespread flooding, prolonged droughts and rising sea levels that threaten both livelihoods and infrastructure. Officials say these increasingly complex emergencies require faster and more accurate response systems than traditional methods alone can provide. The project was supported by the African Development Bank Group through a US$967,000 grant from the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund. Launched in April 2025, the programme was completed over a period of 15 months.

African Development Bank Country Manager for Mozambique Rômulo Cunha Corrêa said the initiative delivered much more than drone equipment. It helped establish a long-term system built around technology transfer, skills development and innovation while strengthening Mozambique's ability to use drones, sensors, geospatial information and digital tools to protect communities and critical infrastructure.

The project was implemented by technical experts from the Republic of Korea, led by Busan Technopark together with Hojung Solution and PNU Drone of Pusan National University. Working alongside Mozambican institutions and the African Development Bank, the partners developed customised drone systems, practical training programmes and a disaster management platform tailored to the country's needs.

The system proved its value during severe floods that struck Mozambique in January and February 2026. Emergency drone teams were deployed alongside national authorities to provide real-time flood assessments, demonstrating the project's practical impact well before its completion.

Partnership Sets Stage for Future Innovation

The newly certified pilots received specialised training covering disaster response, agriculture, surveying and infrastructure management. The graduation ceremony also included a live demonstration showing how drones can support emergency operations in real-world situations.

Graduate pilot Eunicia Sambo said the qualification marks the beginning of a new responsibility to serve communities with professionalism, continuous learning and dedication. She pledged that the graduates would use their skills to support Mozambique's public service and disaster response efforts. Busan Technopark Director Kisook Kwon described the 30 graduates as the programme's greatest achievement, while PNU Drone Director Changwoo Baek said the initiative has created a lasting foundation for Mozambique's emerging drone sector.

The successful partnership is expected to continue beyond the project. Its achievements will be highlighted at the 8th KOAFEC Ministerial Conference in Seoul from 8 to 11 September 2026, where African and Korean leaders will discuss expanding cooperation on artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure to strengthen sustainable development across Africa.