Hema Malini LIVE: Celebrating a Timeless Legacy in Mumbai and Delhi

PNN Mumbai - The remarkable success of Hema Malini LIVE In Concert has inspired visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist Nidarshana Gowani to announce an expansion of the musical tribute to Bollywood legend Hema Malini. Set to grace the iconic Nehru Centre in Mumbai and travel to Delhi, these upcoming concerts promise to recreate the magic of Malini's illustrious six-decade career, blending music, cinema, and nostalgia into a unique experience.

Founder of Kamala Trust, Gowani expressed that the overwhelming admiration received during the initial edition motivated them to make the event accessible to a broader audience. Her initiative honors Hema Malini's unmatched contributions while continuing Kamala Trust's charitable endeavors. "We are thrilled to bring this unforgettable experience to both Mumbai and Delhi," she stated.

RJ Anirudh Chawla, the producer and host of the concert, expressed his gratitude, highlighting Gowani's passionate support which has enabled the concert to reach an even larger audience. It's anticipated the shows will serve as a tribute, gathering notable figures from the Indian film industry who have shared memorable journeys with Malini through the years. Further details, including event dates and ticketing information, are yet to be announced.