Aaditya Thackeray Accuses BJP of 'Buying' Influence with Temple Funds
Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, accused the BJP of using misappropriated temple funds to buy political influence. He criticized the BJP for allegedly altering the Constitution and misusing investigative agencies, as the Supreme Court prepares to hear pleas on alleged donation irregularities.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery statement on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming the party is using "looted" temple funds to buy the support of MPs and MLAs.
Thackeray spoke to the media about the alleged misuse of funds meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, connecting it to a larger pattern of financial and constitutional manipulations. He said the BJP seeks to impose its own version of the Constitution while misappropriating funds for personal gain and land acquisition.
The accusations focus on the alleged influence peddling following the BJP's loss of its parliamentary majority. The issue has caught national attention, especially with the Supreme Court set to hear petitions on the supposed donation irregularities related to the Ayodhya Temple on July 13.
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