India's Wholesale Inflation Surges in June Amid Rising Food and Fuel Costs

India's wholesale inflation rose to 9.87% in June 2026, driven by increasing food and fuel prices, as the Wholesale Price Index climbed to 110.2. Key inflation drivers included petroleum products, food articles, and chemicals. The Output Producer Price Index showed modest growth, with revisions to previous data indicating upward trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 13:11 IST
India's Wholesale Inflation Surges in June Amid Rising Food and Fuel Costs
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's wholesale inflation saw a slight uptick in June, primarily propelled by rising food and fuel costs. Data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry revealed a year-on-year inflation rate of 9.87% based on the All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI), an increase from May's 9.68%.

The headline index for all commodities rose to 110.2 in June, driven by price increases in petroleum products, primary articles, basic metals, and chemicals. Specific inflation rates for primary articles, fuel and power, and manufactured products exhibited mixed trends compared to the previous month.

Among notable findings, the WPI Food Index registered a year-on-year inflation of 6.14%, climbing from 4.49% in May. Additionally, the Output Producer Price Index for all commodities reached 109.9 in June, highlighting modest growth in various sectors. The government announced revisions to April's inflation data, indicating an upward adjustment.

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