Dollar Holds Steady Amid Global Tensions and Inflation Concerns

The dollar held firm on Tuesday as markets awaited U.S. inflation data, with ongoing Middle East tensions pushing oil prices higher. The dollar index slightly dipped, reflecting caution ahead of the impending economic reports and geopolitical developments.

Concerns about escalating U.S.-Iran tensions resurfaced, particularly after a weekend of missile and drone exchanges. The U.S. announced the reimposition of a naval blockade on Tehran, affecting global energy flows and causing oil prices to surge.

Meanwhile, statements from Federal Reserve officials suggest potential rate hikes, depending on upcoming inflation figures. The Japanese yen showed minor gains, although uncertainty lingers about potential interventions from authorities. Commodities and cryptocurrencies also saw movements in response to these economic conditions.