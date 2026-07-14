Tensions and Trades: European Market Jitters Amid U.S.-Iran Strife

European stock markets took a hit on Tuesday morning as rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran unsettled investors. Analysts and stakeholders closely examined quarterly reports from industry giants such as BP and Ericsson to evaluate the repercussions of these geopolitical developments on corporate performance.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.4% drop, closing at 638.17 points by 0810 GMT. Sectors heavily influenced by energy prices experienced declines, notably impacting airline companies like Air France and Lufthansa, which both fell approximately 2%. Following the U.S.'s continued military actions against Iran, Brent crude prices surged to $85 per barrel, further escalating concerns for businesses and investors. The situation has intensified following President Donald Trump's announcement of a blockade on Iranian shipping and a tariff on cargo through the Strait of Hormuz.

In contrast, energy stocks rose by 1.4%, benefiting from the rising oil prices. British energy giant BP reported an expected increase in trading results for the second quarter, pushing its shares up by 3% amidst the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, Germany's Evotec saw a significant drop, plunging 30% after revising its strategic outlook to account for delayed partnerships, now projected to contribute post-2026.