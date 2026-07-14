German Retail Crisis: Rising Costs and Falling Sales Squeeze Profits

German retailers are increasingly finding themselves in dire straits as rising energy, labor, and purchasing expenses significantly erode profit margins, with sales figures remaining lackluster. The German Retail Association (HDE) issued a stern call to the government on Tuesday, seeking swift intervention to avert a deepening crisis.

Recent findings from a survey conducted on 600 retail corporations revealed that a staggering 42% categorized their current business situation as poor, indicating a substantial deterioration from prior assessments. The survey detailed that nearly two-thirds of participants experienced a decline in conditions during the year's first half compared to the equivalent period in 2025.

The HDE continues to hold an optimistic forecast for a 2% nominal retail sales growth in 2026, projecting total turnover to reach €697.4 billion. Despite such predictions, the association is pressing for improved business frameworks and warns against potential restrictions on mini-jobs and urges for non-wage labor costs to remain capped at 40%.